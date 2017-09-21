The breathing exercise Hillary Clinton swears by to manage her anxiety, and how to do it.

When it comes to life events that leave us frazzled and feeling out of control, it’s fair to assume that serving the United States as Secretary of State for four years, before running for the position of President against a former reality television star accused of sexual assault, as Hillary Clinton did, would be fairly stressful.
Now, in her post-election book, What Happened, Clinton shares how she got through that stress, particularly in the days that followed her election loss to Donald Trump.