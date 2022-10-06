"This is something I've been wanting for a long time." Hilary Swank is pregnant with twins at 48.

Actress Hilary Swank has announced she’s expecting twins at 48.

She announced the news on Good Morning America on Wednesday, while also posting a video to her Instagram account.

Speaking on the show, Swank said that she was “so happy” to be sharing her exciting news.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m going to be a mum,” she said. “And not just of one, but two! It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.”

Appearing later on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the Oscar-winner explained that her clothes were beginning to not fit her, something she had to contend with while dealing with wardrobe on the set of her current project, Alaska Daily.

“My clothes started not to fit, so I had to, the other day… cut [my jeans] open,” she said. "And then I put a jacket on that wasn’t in continuity."

However, her fellow cast and crew learned of the pregnancy when she shared the news on TV.

Who is Hilary Swank married to?

Swank is married to Philip Schneider, a ‘social venture entrepreneur’ whom she met in 2015.

The pair were set up by Victoria Vantoch, who is married to fellow actor Misha Collins.

“We met at 10am and parted ways at 11pm,” Swank told Vogue of their first date. “We clearly enjoyed our time!”

Schneider proposed to Swank the same year, while they were holidaying in Colorado.

“We stumbled upon a beautiful sanctuary deep in the mountains,” Swank said in the same chat with Vogue.

“It had a stunning waterfall that cascades down to rustic cabins built in the 1800s surrounded by beautiful pines and big skies.