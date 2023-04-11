'It wasn’t easy.' Hilary Swank has given birth to twins at 48.

Hilary Swank, 48, has announced she's given birth to twins – a boy and a girl.

Sharing the news on social media over the weekend, the actor posted a photo with her and husband Philip Schneider's newborns, and shared some details about the birth.

"It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," Swank captioned the post. "Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."

Neither she nor Schneider have shared the names of their children yet.

Swank has been married to Schneider, a social venture entrepreneur, since 2018. The couple were set up by a mutual friend three years earlier.

"We met at 10am and parted ways at 11pm," the actor told Vogue of their first date. "We clearly enjoyed our time!"

Schneider proposed to Swank the same year while they were holidaying in Colorado.

"We stumbled upon a beautiful sanctuary deep in the mountains," she told the publication. "It had a stunning waterfall that cascades down to rustic cabins built in the 1800s, surrounded by beautiful pines and big skies.

"One evening, Philip dropped to his knee in front of the waterfall and proposed – he sweetly made sure my dogs were nearby so they could bear witness."