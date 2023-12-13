Hilary Duff is expecting her fourth baby. But her romance with Matthew Koma almost didn’t happen.

On Wednesday morning, everyone’s favourite teen star, Hilary Duff, announced that she’s expecting her fourth child with husband Matthew Koma.

“Surprise, surprise,” Duff captioned an image of her family Christmas card on Instagram where she's holding her pregnant belly.

"So much for silent night...Buckle up buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch. The Duff, Bair, Comrie Crew.”

Video via Vogue.

Duff and Koma already have two daughters - five-year-old Banks and two-year-old Mae - as well as Duff's firstborn son, 11-year-old Luca, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

Aside from being Hilary Duff's husband, Koma is a successful musician. He's the lead singer of the indie band Winnetka Bowling League, and before that, he was a solo artist who toured with artists like Ellie Goulding, LMFAO and Owl City.

It was actually his musical talents that led him to Duff in the first place.

The two first met back in 2015 when she asked Koma to help with her fifth studio album Breathe In. Breathe Out.

At the time, Duff had separated from former hockey player Comrie, whom she was with for six years.