"I was so tired of job hunting": How 3 women found their dream roles on the 'hidden job market.'

In today’s challenging job market, many jobseekers are sending off hundreds of applications without success. Desperate to find something, they assume that job hunting is a numbers game and the more applications they make, the better their chances. All this does is create job hunting fatigue.

Job hunting is boring and time consuming. Many job hunters will cut and paste from previous applications or skip the parts of selection criteria questions that they cannot answer. Unfortunately, employers will pick up on this.

But there is another way.

Watch: Kerri-Anne Kennerley shares her career advice. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

You may have heard of the hidden job market. These are the jobs that are never advertised. The jobs that are filled from within or from the employer’s network. The jobs that are given to somebody who applied on spec before the vacancy even arose or who once temped there. It has been said that 80 per cent of jobs are filled this way.

So how do job hunters access these roles when they're hidden?

Below, three women share their stories.

'I applied for 1000 jobs. A chance encounter changed my luck.' – Katie’s story.

When Chartered Accountant Katie moved to Australia from the UK, she began looking for work the traditional way.

"I sent off a thousand applications," Katie says.

"Looking back, I can see I was sloppy. I was so tired of job hunting, I would fire off my resume to any half decent job ad, sometimes without a cover letter. I thought that if I sent enough applications then someone would take me on.

"Then one day a friend called me and said her neighbour was looking for an administrator for his investment management company. I was a little dubious because it sounded quite junior, but I realised that all these applications were getting me nowhere, so I met him for a coffee.

"I’m so glad I did. He was really impressed with my experience and ended up creating a more senior role for me. Within a year I was the Chief Operations Officer. My husband and I are now partners in the business.