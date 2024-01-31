Alana Martin said goodbye to her children on the first day of school. A week later, she was dead.

This post discusses domestic violence.

Like many proud mums on the first day of school, Alana Martin posted a photo of her sons to social media to mark the occasion.

"My big man and littlest man starting high school and kindy today," she captioned the image of her two smiling boys, arms around each other, ready for a new chapter.

"Big year for all of us this year."

Six days later, Alana was dead. The mother of four was allegedly murdered in her Fraser Coast home by her former partner, Daniel Holm.

She was 30 years old.

Watch: You Cant Ask That - Domestic And Family Violence Survivors Answer Why Didn't You Just Leave. Post continues after the video.



Video via ABC.

Alana’s Facebook profile reveals a loving and optimistic young woman, committed to her children, her friends, and herself.

"It’s simple. She was tired. Good women get tired. No matter how strong, every woman has a breaking point. You cross that line, you lose her for good."

Alana shared these words on the first day of 2024.

By the end of that month, Alana’s children would be home, as their mother was allegedly murdered by the man who once claimed to love her. The man who shared a home with her, according to police.