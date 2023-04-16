Heather Graham says she feels 'free' after deciding not to have kids. For years, she’s felt unable to say it.

Whether you know her from Boogie Nights, Scream, Flowers in the Attic, The Hangover or Austin Powers, one thing is for sure, American actress Heather Graham has spent decades hustling to make a name for herself in Hollywood.

But despite all her accomplishments, Graham constantly faces questions about her decision not to have children.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Graham opened up about her feelings on the matter.

"I think we all have different paths… You just have to embrace the one that you're on. If, somehow, I had had kids, I'm sure that would've been cool. But at the moment, not having kids, I do feel free. And I get a lot of sleep. That is pretty great."

The actress also addressed the sexism that still exists around a woman’s decision not to have children.

"I do feel like as a woman, culturally, you're not allowed to say, 'I didn't want to have kids. Because it's like, what's wrong with you?'"

"I think as a man it's like, oh yeah, cool, you didn't want to have kids. Now, women are getting more free to just make their own choices."

She isn’t the first Hollywood actress to touch on this subject.

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has, on multiple occasions, spoken with disdain on being judged for allegedly ‘putting her career before children.’

Writing an essay for The HuffPost, Aniston penned: “We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone.”

Graham also said to PEOPLE: "I don't feel that I'm missing anything… I do sometimes feel like my projects are little kids."

