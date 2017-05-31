The heating tweak that could save you hundreds on your electricity bill.

Time to practice your Game of Thrones references, Australia, because WINTER HAS COME.
Okay, okay, so it's technically tomorrow, but chances are you've already retrieved your trusty heater from its dusty home in the cupboard under the stairs.
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but that's a big mistake. Huge, apparently.
According to research by Finder, there's a much, much cheaper alternative that'll keep you toasty without (literally) burning through your pay cheque.
Drum roll, please...
An electric blanket.