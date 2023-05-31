'Will Chook seek revenge?' Everything we know about Heartbreak High season 2.

The Heartbreak High reboot was undoubtedly the best teen series of 2022. It not only made waves in Oz, but it became a sensation internationally because of its gutsy and relatable take on a high school in Sydney’s East.

It touched on themes like gender identity, sexuality, drugs, assault, crime, race, misogyny, mental health, disabilities, poverty and family dynamics – it portrayed what it’s like to be a teen in today’s world, beautifully. But at the same time it terrified parents.

A Netflix original created by Hannah Carroll Chapman, and directed by Gracie Otto, the reboot of the cult 1994 series starring Ada Nicodemou, Callan Mulvey and Alex Demitriadis brought in a new, diverse ensemble, starting with the show’s protagonist, Amerie, played by Ayesha Maden.

Watch: The Heartbreak High trailer. Post continues below video.

“I am feeling so excited to be back reading the scripts. It’s been over a year. I’m hoping Amerie finds a little bit of peace,” says Maden. While Chloé Hayden who plays Quinn says, “It’s really cool to be kind of back where it all started again. I think what surprised me most for season-two was…there’s a lot of change.”

James Majoos, who plays the fabulous Darren says, “I’m really excited to see how people react. I think there’s some twists and some turns, and some oops and doops. It’ll be fun.”