“I watched The Project and started crying. Then I couldn’t stop.”

Today, I’m wearing my heart on my sleeve because, for the first time in ages, something I saw on prime-time TV made me feel something.

On Tuesday night’s episode of The Project, the panel spoke to Mitch Wallis, a 27-year-old Microsoft Marketing Manager who on the outside appeared to have the perfect life. At night, however, he would cry himself to sleep dealing with an internal struggle with mental health.

Watching the raw footage of a video diary filmed alone in a hotel room at his lowest moment, I started to cry. And I couldn’t stop.

Because as Carrie so eloquently articulated what many of us were feeling, I saw myself in his tears.

Just like Mitch, my life is arguably the best it’s ever been. New job straight out of uni in my chosen career path. Great housemates in an enviable suburb of Sydney’s Inner West. A stable long term relationship, supportive parents and enough money coming in to pay my bills and order Uber Eats once in a while.

But from time to time, I just feel down. And when I try to explain why, I can't.

It comes in waves - some weeks I'm up, feeling like I've got everything together, while others I struggle to get out of bed. I'm not sure if 'kinda depressed' is the right term to label how I feel every other week.

And the worst part is I've got no tangible reason to feel this way. What right do I have, as an employed woman from a white collar family with a roof over my head and over 500 Facebook friends, to feel depressed?

It's this - the way we internalise the depths of our emotions - that the Heart On My Sleeve Movement is trying to combat, getting people to really talk about how they're feeling with the people around them.

Watch: Mitch Wallis explains the moments leading up to his lowest moment (post continues after video...)