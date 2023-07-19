LEIGH'S LIST: Taking a break from manicures? These are the at-home nail saviours you need.

Welcome to Leigh's List. A weekly column, a bit like an agony aunt, but for your shopping woes. A self-confessed shopping addict, Leigh Campbell enjoys nothing more than hunting down the *thing* you've been searching for but haven't been able to find.

Stevie asked:

I recently stopped getting my nails done (thanks to my rising home loan) but my natural nails underneath are ruined. I knew that would be the case, but I am so tempted to just go back and get them done again. Unless you know what I can use to make them strong and grow again?

Leigh answered:

Oh Stevie, I feel you. I've just done the exact same thing.

I had acrylic and gel on non-stop, so my natural nails are as grim as it gets. Sadly, it's mostly about waiting for the strong natural nail to grow out, which takes several months, but there are a few things you and I can do in the meantime so they don't continue to flake and break.

Watch: We're all guilty of the endless, endless tapping when we have our nails done. Here's a quick glimpse into what life is like with and without nails.



Video via Mamamia.

Hard working nail strengthener.

Leaving your nails bare is a big mistake. Nail hardening is a labour of love while you're growing out the damaged nail bed. You need to follow the instructions and apply it every single day, removing it every few days and starting again. It helps to strengthen the nail but also protects it from catching and flaking.