'My liver was failing.' 5 things we learned from Hayden Panettiere's latest interview.

This post deals with drug and alcohol addiction, depression and domestic violence, and might be triggering for some readers.

Hayden Panettiere is returning the big screen for Scream VI, seven years since her last film or TV role.

The 33-year-old actor will reprise her role as Kirby Reed, and hopes to take on more roles again in the future.

Panettiere was one of those faces we saw everywhere in the 2000s and 2010s – from Heroes to Raising Helen and Nashville – until she wasn't.

In the actor's latest profile for The New York Times, she discusses her struggles with addiction, relationships, and returning to the screen.

Here are five things we learned from the interview.

Watch Hayden Panettiere talk about her experience with postnatal depression. Post continues below.



Video via LIVE with Kelly and Michael.

1. She recently lost her brother.

Hayden Panettiere's brother, Jansen Rane Panettiere, died aged 28, on February 19, 2023. He was an actor and artist. He passed less than three weeks before the release of Scream VI.

Panettiere tried to push through the press tour for the film, per The New York Times, but after struggling to get through more than one interview, she cancelled the rest of her appearances.

"His art, that was the thing that made him happiest," she told writer Jacq Harriet during their interview, standing in front of one of his pieces in her home.

When Panettiere was 18, her parents separated, and she ended up in the middle of their eight-year divorce battle.

She would feel as though she had to choose between them, and instead, end up staying by herself or with ex-partner, Wladimir Klitschko.

"But my relationship with my parents now is good and even more special to me, because we lost my brother," she said.

2. Her alcohol addiction began when she became a mum.

In 2009, when Panettiere was 19, she met and started dating Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

They got engaged in 2013 and welcomed their daughter Kaya in December 2014.

After her daughter's birth, Panettiere experienced post-natal depression, and turned to alcohol and opioids to self-medicate.