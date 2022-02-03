"How stupid would they have to be?" Stop asking women why they got pregnant in a pandemic.

At the end of every online article about pregnancy and COVID, there they are: smug comments like “why would anyone have a baby right now?”, “how stupid would you have to be to get pregnant during a pandemic?” and so on.

Naturally, I know the comment section of any article can be a total mess. But often on this topic, in among the condescending remarks are stories from other women sharing their fears and experiences with COVID and pregnancy, which can provide solace for those who relate.

Of course, it’s not just comments from strangers. People who aren’t aware you’re pregnant - or hoping to be - might make offhand remarks about how they’d never understand why anyone would have a baby at the moment.

Criticising or undermining women for being pregnant isn’t just rude, it’s also ignorant.

In terms of my experience, at the time I fell pregnant, life was getting back to normal in Victoria.

Delta cases were finally under control and I was back in the office a few days a week - almost all restrictions had been lifted. Omicron was unheard of and it really did seem like we were on the road to recovery.

At the time I started to suspect I was pregnant, Omicron was around but not yet deemed a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation.

At the time I did a pregnancy test, Omicron wasn’t in Australia yet.

The world changes quickly.

Fast forward just a couple of months, and half the people in my Facebook feed are isolating with COVID, while others flippantly remark “oh well, we’re all going to get it”.

Not such an easy pill to swallow for the immuno-compromised, disabled people and their carers, the elderly, those suffering or recovering from serious illness, or pregnant women.

If you find yourself or someone you know having an eye roll reaction to women who’ve fallen pregnant through COVID, let’s run through some of the reasons why us silly ladies would do such a thing.

Some will have been trying for years to have a baby and finally, finally this is their time.

Some will have suffered the anguish of miscarriage and be cautiously hoping that this time will work out, pandemic or no pandemic.