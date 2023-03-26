Are Harry Styles and Em Rata dating? An investigation.

This is an official investigation into whether two incredibly good-looking and famous people are together or not.

A valuable use of your time? Yes, absolutely.

So I insist you stop everything because Harry Styles has been papped by the Daily Mail making out with model and actress Emily Ratajkowski in Japan.

The publication posted a weird long video where you can see the two celebrities making out and it definitely LOOKS like Harry Styles and Em Rata... but the angle meant that it took some side-sleuthing on TikTok to confirm that everyone else thinks it is in fact them.

So take a second, go check out what the paparazzi have creepily filmed and then come back here and let’s unpack.

First things first: Is it Harry? The top knot screams Harry Styles and the freeze frames really look like him and after seeing the video from a different angle, I can safely confirm it’s definitely Harry Styles.

But the whole vibe is off. Something isn't sitting right.

Public PDA to this extent really isn’t on brand for the global superstar who's been linked to numerous high-profile women.

What I'm saying is this isn't his first rodeo.

The video is taken from so close by that it feels like it has to be a publicity stunt or the pair are seriously hard launching their relationship because it makes no sense for someone as media trained as Styles to be doing this on a public street in Tokyo.

However, people on the internet seem to be shocked and divided on whether the relationship is genuine or a PR stunt.

This comes after both Em Rata and Harry Styles have conquered headlines over the last year when it comes to who they’ve been dating, and I have a sneaky suspicion neither of them are strangers to PR relationships.

Harry Styles’ past relationships.

Any original One Direction-er will remember that bizarre year that saw Harry Styles dated Taylor Swift. Believers want to believe that they were real because what's better to a teenager than their favourite pop stars getting together?

The answer? Nothing.

However, the relationship only lasted a few months, it benefited both their careers, and the pair were ALWAYS papped taking curated walks.

Never forget those awkward shots from Central Park in 2012.

Image: Getty