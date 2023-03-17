What we know about Yan Yan Chan, Harry Styles' (alleged) new girlfriend.

Right now, the internet is obsessing over one woman and her name is Yan Yan Chan.

The 28-year-old Australian fashion model is from Hong Kong, China and began her modelling career in Sydney, Australia.

Oh – and she's also rumoured to be dating British singer and performer Harry Styles.

In November 2022, Styles ended his relationship with the director and actor Olivia Wilde. The pair worked alongside each other Don't Worry Darling — in which the singer played one of the starring roles. They were together for almost two years before calling it quits.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA," one source told People. "It's a very amicable decision."

"They're still very close friends," the source added.

Since then, Styles has been linked with several models but the one that's caught the most interest is our very own Chan.

Currently living in the United States, she has also expanded her career beyond modelling to become a successful blogger and influencer, with over 210,000 followers on her socials.

Chan was previously in a long-term relationship with Amazing Race breakout star Nathan Joliffe but the couple apparently split in late 2022.

Yan Yan Chan. Image: Instagram @_yanyanchan.