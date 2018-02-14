Why Hannah Mouncey is not thanking the AFL for allowing her to play in local leagues.

Transgender footballer Hannah Mouncey has hit out at the AFL over its handling of her issue, calling it a circus that could have been avoided.

On Tuesday, the AFL announced Mouncey could play in local women’s leagues as its gender diversity policy is finalised.

The AFL had blocked Mouncey from entering last year’s AFLW draft after she had played for Ainslie in the ACT women’s league.

Watch: Hannah Mouncey on why she won’t be thanking the AFL for allowing her to play footy.

She now wants to play in Victoria against the state’s top AFLW talent.

“So after all that; guess who’s allowed to play football after all,” Mouncey said in a tweet.

Mouncey then issued a lengthy statement, where she welcomed the AFL decision and said she looks forward to hopefully playing this season.

“While I wholeheartedly thank those who supported me through this time, I will not and I think it would be inappropriate for me to thank the AFL for allowing me to do something open to every other Australian,” Mouncey said.

“The science and research has supported (this decision) all along.

“Had we simply gone by the research at the start, we could have avoided the whole saga that has taken place completely.