Today marks 6 months since Hannah Clarke's murder. 26 more women have been killed since then.

Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island readers are advised that the following contains the names and descriptions of deceased Indigenous people.

It's been six months since Australia learned the name Hannah Clarke and those of her three children, Aaliyah, six, Laianah, four and Trey, three.

While friends and loved ones knew the 31-year-old Brisbane woman for her warm, caring nature, her devotion to her work and her children, the rest of us were introduced to a mere shadow of her. A person who, through the actions of her estranged husband, had been reduced to a headline and domestic homicide statistic.

Watch: Domestic violence, Australia's hidden numbers.



Video via Mamamia

On Wednesday, February 19, Hannah was on the morning school run when her estranged husband, Rowan Baxter, ambushed her car on a quiet street in the suburb of Camp Hill.

He doused the vehicle in petrol, set it alight and took his own life as it burned. The children died at the scene. Hannah died later in hospital, but not before she somehow found the strength to tell first responders what Baxter had done.

We later learned more of his cruelty through grieving family and friends. How he'd stalked Hannah, emotionally and financially abused her, and monitored her phone and social media accounts. How he'd forced her to sleep with him nightly and would be harsh to their children the next day if she refused. How he'd abducted their eldest daughter and fled interstate for four days.

Hannah did everything people in an abusive situation are advised to: she told trusted friends and family about what was happening behind closed doors; she contacted police who offered counselling to all involved; she established a support network and moved away; she obtained a Domestic Violence Order; she sought a child-custody arrangement; and more.