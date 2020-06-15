The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday June 16.

Protester among 12 new Victorian virus cases.

Victoria's chief health officer is not convinced coronavirus was spread at Black Lives Matter rallies, despite a second protester testing positive to the virus.

Professor Brett Sutton confirmed the young woman tested positive to COVID-19, after attending the June 6 rally in Melbourne's CBD, but it is "very unlikely" she contracted it there or passed it on to others.

The woman was one of 12 new coronavirus cases in Victoria on Monday, bringing the state's total to 1732.

A jump in cases across Victoria has shut down two primary schools – after four students tested positive to #coronavirus. @IzaStaskowski #9News pic.twitter.com/TSryFpGogv — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) June 15, 2020

Seven of the new cases are linked to a family outbreak spread across households in Broadmeadows, Coburg and Pakenham, with 11 family members testing positive to the virus so far.

Among them are four schoolchildren, prompting the closure of Pakenham Springs Primary School and St Dominic's Primary School in Broadmeadows.

Two other cases were linked to a patient of Monash Health, one was a returned traveller in hotel quarantine, and another case remains under investigation.

Despite the double-digit increase in new cases, Prof Sutton remains confident restrictions will be eased on-schedule next week.

NSW recorded three new infections yesterday - the only other state in the country other than Victoria to note an increase in cases.

Australia's aged care homes are now all coronavirus-free as authorities keep a watch out for any resurgence of the disease.

Health Minister Greg Hunt marked the milestone in question time yesterday.