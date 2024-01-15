fashion

13 non-boring work handbags that aren’t just for the office.

If there’s one thing that’s going to motivate you to get up and commute to the office, it’s a reliable handbag that's not only functional but looks chic too.

One that can carry your lunch, your laptop, a spare pair of shoes so you can kick off your heels when needed, and everything else that’s required for you to actually do your job. 

Watch: Inside My Wardrobe | My Office Beauty Survival Kit. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia.

A good work bag should be a reflection of your professionalism without being overly stuffy and boring. It should also easily be able to get you from the office to after-work hangouts without it feeling as if you’re lugging around a suitcase.

Considering it’s something you’re going to be carrying around with you multiple times a week, it should suit your lifestyle and everything you wear to a tee. 

Of course, when it comes to a solid work bag, the number one selling point should be its sturdiness and structure. 

The last thing you want is for your bag to rip while standing on a packed train because it can't carry the weight of your laptop (trust me, I've been there).

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

SUMMER SERIES: Ladies, Stop The ‘Humble Brag’

Mamamia Out Loud

The Spill

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Morning Routine

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

So if you want to start the work year right, take a look at our 13 favourite bags to carry to the office.

Longchamp Le Pliage Original Shoulder Bag, $265.

Image: Longchamp, The Iconic.

PETA AND JAIN Saint Tote Bag, $89.95.

Image: PETA AND JAIN, The Iconic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Louenhide Manhattan Tote Bag, $119.95.

Image: Louenhide, The Iconic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samsonite Zalia 3.0 Tote 14.1", $289.

Image: Samsonite, The Iconic.

ADVERTISEMENT

MARCS Barbados Natural Beige Zip Top Tote Bag, $109.95.

Image: MARCS, MYER.

Laura Jones Laptop Tote Bag, $109.

Image: Laura Jones, STRAND.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles & Keith Gaia Laptop Bag, $136.

Image: Charles & Keith.

ADVERTISEMENT

Target Structured Work Tote Bag, $35.

Image: Target.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prene The Sorrento Neoprene Tote Bag, $99.95.

Image: Prene, The Iconic.

Kate Hill Women's Mina Hybrid Backpack, $69.

Image: Big W.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ecosusi Sombre Vintage Briefcase, $132.

Image: Ecosusi.

ADVERTISEMENT

MAISON de SABRE The Laptop Bag, $309.

Image: MAISON de SABRE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baggu Horizontal Duck Bag, $46.

Image: Baggu.

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.

Featured Image: Instagram @ecosusi_vintage/@baggu.

Love watching TV and movies? Take our survey now to go in the running to win a $100 gift voucher.
Tags:
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money