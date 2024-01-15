13 non-boring work handbags that aren’t just for the office.

If there’s one thing that’s going to motivate you to get up and commute to the office, it’s a reliable handbag that's not only functional but looks chic too.

One that can carry your lunch, your laptop, a spare pair of shoes so you can kick off your heels when needed, and everything else that’s required for you to actually do your job.

Watch: Inside My Wardrobe | My Office Beauty Survival Kit. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

A good work bag should be a reflection of your professionalism without being overly stuffy and boring. It should also easily be able to get you from the office to after-work hangouts without it feeling as if you’re lugging around a suitcase.

Considering it’s something you’re going to be carrying around with you multiple times a week, it should suit your lifestyle and everything you wear to a tee.

Of course, when it comes to a solid work bag, the number one selling point should be its sturdiness and structure.

The last thing you want is for your bag to rip while standing on a packed train because it can't carry the weight of your laptop (trust me, I've been there).