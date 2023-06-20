Who is Hamish Harding? The British adventurer missing on the Titanic submarine.

British billionaire Hamish Harding has been identified as one of the passengers on board the missing submarine that was diving to the wreck of the Titanic, his family have said.

The 58-year-old chairman of aircraft firm Action Aviation is a renowned adventurer who has flown to space and holds three Guinness World Records.

He and his wife, Linda, have two sons, Rory and Giles, as well as a stepdaughter, Lauren, and a stepson, Brian Szasz.

Submarine CEO Stockton Rush and French mariner Paul-Henri Nargeolet have also been named as passengers on board. Rush is the chief executive and founder of OceanGate Inc, the company involved in the incident. Nargeolet is the director of the Underwater Research Program at Premier Exhibitions, RMS Titanic.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Szasz said Harding had "gone missing on submarine" and asked for "thoughts and prayers".

The stepson subsequently removed the post, citing respect for the family's privacy.

Over the weekend, Harding said on social media that a ship had set off from the city of St John's, in Newfoundland, Canada, for the destination of the Titanic wreck.

The first dive was set for Sunday morning, according to Harding's post.

"Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023," he wrote.

"A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow."

There have been no further posts from him.

US and Canadian authorities have launched a search-and-rescue operation, including aerial and surface searches, according to the coast guard and Canada's defence ministry.

OceanGate Expeditions, which operates the submarine, said they were "mobilising all options" to rescue those on the vessel.