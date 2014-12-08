The 4 most common hair types and how to tame them.

1. Dry and frizzy hair.

The funnest of all the hair types, dry hair can be categorised by its lack of shine, fly-aways and frizziness. See? Told you it was fun. If this sounds like you, then you’re probably very familiar with breakage and split ends, but don’t feel resigned to a life of dull, lifeless hair. Since almost any hair type can suffer dryness through harsh, stripping hair products, you can change the moisture content in your hair and have shiny, luscious hair.

When dryness is caused by insufficient oil production by the sebaceous glands on the scalp, the cells in the hair cuticle become dry and harden, and hair loses its elasticity. Those of us with dry hair should avoid washing hair too often and over-doing it with the straightening irons. With the help of products that can deliver moisture straight to where it’s needed, you can recover dry, brittle hair.

Try: Pantene’s Ultimate 10 BB crème, this ultimate 10-in-1 multi-tasking treatment moisturises, detangles and de-frizzes, making it perfect for those of us with dry and damaged hair.

2. Oily hair.

Just like ladies with dry, brittle hair know the perils of not enough oil production by the sebaceous glands on the scalp, those with oily hair have the opposite problem: too much oil production. This is you if you need to wash your hair daily, find dry shampoo is useless on your hair or if you are prone to dandruff. Oily hair can look dull, limp, and lifeless, more so on the scalp than the ends. To counteract an oily, greasy scalp, do not brush your hair too often, condition only the ends of the hair, and use a shampoo specifically for oily hair and you can ditch the topknot.

Try: Washing hair with a gentle shampoo, like Head & Shoulders, which is specially formulated to control sebum and not irritate or inflame the scalp.

*Visible flakes only, with regular use