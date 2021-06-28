If you were a teen in the 2000s, you definitely tried to pull off these 10 hair trends.

Ahhh, the noughties. What a time for our hair. It was BUSY.

In between discovering the absolute joy that was Diva and Supre, and trying to figure out why a tube top x knee-length denim skirt just looked SO GOOD together, we somehow found the time to try every. single. hair trend.

Watch: Looking for a fun new style? Here's how to do a half-head braid. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Even just *thinking* about tendrils, bandanas and quiffs is enough to throw you way back into the days of MySpace, heavy eyeliner and Von Dutch trucker hats. And I suspect some of you may be feeling a little nostalgic since you're also here reminiscing with us.

REMEMBER WHEN HEADBANDS WERE COOL.

So, on that note, let's take a look at all the hair trends we tried to pull off in the 2000s.

The quiff.

C'mon on, EVERYONE is familiar with this style - and you'd totally be lying if you said you didn't try this at least once.

While this style *screams* rockabilly vibes, for a reason unbeknownst to us, it was SUCH a huge trend during the late noughties.

Listen: There are so many myths about caring for curly hair... here's an expert's guide. Post continues below.

Found at every high school, shopping centre and netball court, the quiff was such a freakin' ~lewk~.

Characterised by burnt-straight hair, the beloved quiff was teased up high and pinned to the top of your dome with approximately 789 bobby pins. Sometimes you could even do the ponytail x quiff combo because VERSATILE.

Image: Getty