This hairdresser’s before and after photos tell a moving story about depression.

When a 16-year-old girl’s hair had become so matted from not brushing, as a result of severe depression, she asked her hairdresser to cut it all off.

Instead, hairdresser Kayley Olsson spent 13 hours over two days restoring her hair – and the results are incredible.

Olsson said the Iowa teen told her she had been suffering severe depression for years and felt so worthless, she hadn’t wanted to brush her hair or get out of bed. The result was a matted, knotted clump of brown hair that she could no longer get a comb through.

So as school was resuming after the summer break, photo day was coming up and she wanted to do something about it.

"When she walked in she told us just cut it all off. (She said) 'I can't deal with the pain of combing it out'. She called herself worthless for it," Olsson said in a Facebook post sharing the teen's story anonymously.

Not about to give up on the girl's hair as she had done, Olsson decided to start the painstakingly slow task of detangling her hair.

"It honestly broke my heart and we tried everything we could to keep this child's hair for her!"