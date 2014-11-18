5 things you're doing wrong when looking after your hair.

By NICKY CHAMP

We’re all guilty of not washing our hair enough, overdoing it with the hair dye and leaving it way too long between salon appointments, but there are a few more bad habits you might have unintentionally picked up that are also damaging your hair. If your hair looks flat, lifeless and lacklustre, read on for five things you might be doing wrong when it comes to looking after your hair.

1. You wear sunscreen everywhere except your hair.

I know what you’re thinking: Nicky, do I really have to wear sunscreen in my hair? COME ON. I get it, I really do. After putting approximately 17 products on your face before you leave in the morning, the last thing you want is to have to do the same for your hair. But all that flagrant lack of UV protection is damaging and drying out your hair. Also if greys are a problem for you, you should know that UV damage also speeds up colour loss. There is some good news coming though: you don’t have to load your hair up with greasy zinc or spray on sunscreen – look for conditioning and treatment products that have UV protection built in.

2. You’ve stopped eating your greens.

When you’re about to order your weekly takeaway fix, the last thing you’re thinking about is what that greasy chicken pad thai is going to do to your hair. But maybe now you will. If the last time you sat down to a plate of three veg was when you were in a highchair I have some more bad news. Antioxidants found in vegetables like carrots, squash and broccoli and berries, nuts and seeds can help counteract free radical damage. And just like how antioxidants can protect the skin from free radical damage (i.e wrinkle formation and loss of skin elasticity) the same thing can happen to your hair, causing it to be dry, damaged and lacklustre. Moral of the story? Add some more greens, berries, nuts and seeds into your diet and look for hair care products that contain antioxidants, like Pantene’s Daily Moisture Renewal with Keratin Damage Blockers, which delivers 100% damage protection without weighing hair down.