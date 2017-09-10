"You vs. the girl he cheats with." Men don't understand this hair meme and women are loving it.

Ah, memes. They’ve given us so much over the years and now one particular meme is confusing the hell out of men… and women are loving it.

This week 18-year-old Payton Hicks from Munice, Indiana, shared side-by-side photos of curled hair and captioned them: “you vs the girl he cheats with”.

you vs. the girl he cheats with pic.twitter.com/7qBAUJpsDN — pay10 (@payt_xoxo) September 6, 2017

Hicks told Buzzfeed News she was curling her roommate’s hair for fun when she took the photos and came up with the joke.

“My method for curling clients’ hair is creating ugly ringlet-type curls that I then brush to make beachy beautiful waves,” she said. “I was laughing and joking with [my roommate] about how bad they look before I brush them.”

So on a very (not at all) deep level, the girl on the right has that hair all of us have had at some point, when we went to our school formal and also wore a dress we later wanted to burn. And that girl, with the ringlet-type curls, is the girl your boyfriend cheats with. Obviously. Because your boyfriend would only ever cheat with someone whose hair was subtly not as good as yours. That’s just a fact.

While women around the world immediately understood what Hicks was talking about and joined in the joke, men were, erm, just a little bit confused.