If you put your life on hold to watch one new show, make it Hacks on Stan.

For more TV and movie recommendations, visit our Should I Watch It? hub page and sign up to our Should I Watch It? newsletter.

The new Stan series Hacks is best described as a perfectly crafted cocktail.

There's a sense of anticipation about savouring it, you'll want to brag on Instagram about consuming it and it only came together because the perfect blend of ingredients were mixed up by a master.

When I first sat down to watch Hacks, my expectations were sky-high, thanks to the rave reviews and award nominations the series has garnered since its international release.

To the point where it felt like these anticipations could only be met if one of the characters leaned through the screen and physically handed me that aforementioned perfect cocktail.

Except Hacks doesn't need any magical alcoholic tricks to make it one of the best TV shows released in 2021, because in this context, the content was well worth all the hype.

In Hacks, Jean Smart stars as Deborah Vance, a legendary entertainer and comedian whose long-standing dates at a Las Vegas casino are on the verge of being slashed to make room for younger talent.

Initially, Deborah is resistant to make any changes to her life or performance material in order to prevent the powers that be from giving away her spot on stage.

Take a look at the trailer for Hacks, coming only to Stan.

She resides in a sprawling Las Vegas mansion manned by staff she rules with an iron fist, but who are still fiercely loyal to her. She never allows her 'star persona' to drop, is always adorned in full hair and makeup and fills her days with work so she is never left with an idle hour.

Deborah has also turned the many misfortunes of her life into her most popular jokes, including the fact that her ex-husband left her for her younger sister and so she burned down the house in retaliation.

But now she is struggling to create new material.

Enter Ava Daniels, played by Hannah Einbinder, a young comedy writer who has effectively been cancelled after she fired off a jokey tweet about a conservative senator and his gay son, which no one thought was funny, and led to a few of her past questionable tweets being dug up by the press.

After losing all of her TV and writing gigs thanks to the backlash, Ava is struggling to pay the mortgage on her overpriced townhouse and her Hollywood friends have stopped taking her calls.

Deborah and Ava are then brought together by their mutual agent, Jimmy (Paul W. Downs), who packs Ava off to Las Vegas to work for Deborah. Reasoning that she needs to find a job before the agency drops her and that Deborah is in need of a young fresh voice to punch up her jokes and help her create new material.