How one doctor's mistake left Michelle Cox unable to ever have children of her own.

On a Friday afternoon, Michelle saw a specialist for a biopsy. She left feeling glad that someone was finally taking her seriously.

"When I finished with him I said to him 'Have I wasted your time?' and he looked at me and said 'Why would you even say that?'... He put his hand on my hand and gave me that sense of affirmation that 'you've done the right thing, it's good that you're here'."

The following Monday she was in Darwin for work and received an urgent call from the specialist: She needed to fly back to Sydney for surgery. Right now.

There was a small football-sized tumour on her cervix. She took a late plane out of Darwin and was in surgery in Sydney at 8am on Tuesday morning.

The surgeon said they had a new progressive surgery that would allow them to rebuild her cervix as she wanted to be able to have children, but Michelle was woken up half an hour into the surgery to sign away her fertility. They needed to remove her whole cervix.

While survival rates across all cancers have improved by 19 per cent over the past 25 years, the relative survival for all gynaecological cancers has improved by only seven per cent.

Associate Professor Philip Beale told Mamamia this is because most women will present at a late stage, when the cancer has already spread. Currently, there is no screening test for gynaecological cancers except for cervical cancer.

"While there has been a lot of research into improving the treatment options there has been no major breakthrough which would change the survival rates significantly," Professor Beale said.

"The biggest change we can expect will be by the development of more effective targeted therapy or by developing an effective and reliable screening method for these cancers. "

One of the main barriers to treatment is the lack of awareness surrounding symptoms, including bleeding, discharge, pain and anaemia.

"Currently most of these cancers will be detected after the presentation of the patient to a doctor with symptoms," he said.

Michelle did present to her doctor, but was misdiagnosed. Her doctor said her 'thrush' could take 18 months to two years to recover and Michelle is frank about what could've happened if she didn't push hard for a referral.

"I actually wonder if I'd still be alive, because she was that flippant about the whole thing. That is pretty horrendous for me to think about."

She holds the doctor fully responsible for the loss of her fertility.

Following surgery, Michelle said she had to go through a grieving process.

"There's a lot of stuff around the physicality of women's cancers where you have your breast cut off or you have your cervix removed. These are quite symbolic things for a woman and so you go through a process of 'am I less of a woman now? How do I deal with that? Am I less sexy?', all those kinds of elements."

"I had to grieve for my life that never would to be."