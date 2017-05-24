The infertility myths and misconceptions we all need to stop believing.

When people are having difficulty conceiving, they often resort to seeking advice from a host of sources for more information. Sometimes these provide credible information and sometimes they just result in confusion and misconception about infertility.

Below, I have provided the facts about some of the top myths I often hear.

That every woman ovulates on day 14 of her cycle: MYTH

The reality is that ovulation (when the egg is released from the ovary) is individual and dependent on how long the menstrual cycle is and will not always be on day 14.

For example, a woman may not ovulate until day 21 if she has a 35 day cycle.

Timing of ovulation is critical to successfully conceiving. The general rule is ovulation usually occurs about two weeks before your period starts. Count back 14 days from the beginning of your period; this would be your approximate day of ovulation.

Ovulation tracking kits bought over the counter are very good and the simplest ones to use are the urine testing ones. You could also try using a Fertility Awareness Calendar.

Fertility is a female issue: MYTH

When a couple is trying to conceive, the male’s reproductive health is as important as the female's and also contributes towards optimising the chances of a healthy baby.

Studies have shown 30 per cent of infertility is due to the male factor, 30 per cent due to the female factor, 30 per cent due to a combined male/female factor and up to 10 per cent remains unexplained.