The (non-cringey) secret that keeps Gwyneth Paltrow young.

1. Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed the secret to her youth and it’s not a cringe-worthy ‘Oh I just try and drink lots of water and voila I look amaze-balls!’



It’s sex.

That’s right, not the thousands of dollars she spends on what we imagine is a pretty rigorous health, fitness and beauty every year. Nope. It’s S. E. X.

In an interview with U.S OK magazine, Gwyneth revealed that her tips for keeping youthful are pretty simple. And cheap: “Honestly, it’s pretty basic stuff, like exercise and self-discovery. Looking at life as an opening and an adventure- and love and sex.”

Excellent. Let’s get started shall we?

2. Heartbreaking details about the circumstances of James Gandolfini‘s death have emerged. And an A-list star has announced he’ll care for his family. Details here.

3. Oh, One Direction. It may have been candy (which we know is delicious), but that’s NO excuse for this…

“I WAS THERE TO WITNESS THIS MAGICAL SCENERY.” That’s one of many similar comments on this Youtube video of One Direction getting a little… close in one of their concerts two nights ago.

Looks like the boys are all grown up. Because eating candy thongs off one another is what grown ups do…

4. Did Kim Kardashian lie about having a premature birth? These seven conspiracy theories about why she might have are pretty wild. Click here.

5. Don’t piss off Taylor Swift fans… they be fierce.



Abercrombie and Fitch – the company already reviled by many for refusing to cater to those over size 14 – is in trouble again, this time for upsetting loyal Taylor Swift fans (and budding feminists).

A & F were recently selling this t-shirt:

And T-Swizzle’s fans took SERIOUS offence. Good on them too – taking a dig at a young woman for her dating history is a dangerous ame to play, especially when that young woman has an army of fans. The pressure eventually got so bad A & F decided to stop selling the t-shirt. They tweeted the following to TayTay’s fans: