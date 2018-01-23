Gwyneth Paltrow has finally given the world a glimpse of her (enormous) engagement ring.

In case you missed it (because you were too busy doing laundry or you know, concentrating on your career), Gwyneth Paltrow is engaged.

The 45-year-old actress and health entrepreneur earlier this month revealed via Instagram that she and her boyfriend of three years, Glee producer Brad Falchuk, are engaged.

???? A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jan 8, 2018 at 8:59am PST

Despite announcing the news so publicly (the couple also graced the cover of the second-ever print issue of Gwyneth’s Goop magazine), it’s taken two weeks for the Sliding Doors star to step out with her new accessory.

And, by that we mean, we’ve waited two weeks to finally SEE THE BLING RING.

The mother-0f-two gave the world the first glimpse of the engagement ring she was given by her beau over the weekend, while presenting at the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Wearing a red Alex Perry gown, it seems Gwyneth was trying to distract us from the ring with ALL THE COLOUR, but the bling was hard to miss because a) it’s huge, b) it’s blue and c) it’s HUGE.