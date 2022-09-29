Gucci sent 68 pairs of identical twins down the runway. Where did they find them?

The fashion world had its eyes on Milan this week, as the biggest brands took to the runway for Fashion Week.

One of the more surprising shows was staged by Gucci - the label is no stranger to a bit of spectacle, and Creative Director Alessandro Michele loves to keep fans guessing from season to season. For this show, he sent 68 pairs of twins down the runway in a variety of eclectic matching looks.

The audience wasn’t even aware they were watching twins - the observers were seated between two different rooms with a screen dividing them. In the final moments of the show, the screen was lifted, and each model got to join hands with their sibling and finish up their time on the runway.

But where did Gucci even find 68 pairs of twins? Good question.