Apparently there's a thing called 'grown-up furniture'.

If your home isn’t filled with expensive statement pieces of furniture, how do you even know you’re an adult?

This was the question posed by an article published this week, called “Home decor items to ditch if you’re over 30.”

The article begins positively enough, making the valid point that blu-tack’d posters on your wall aren’t the most sophisticated look. Sure, most of us would agree with that. But then it takes aim at a number of things that make a lot of assumptions about its readers – mainly that they are in well-paid jobs and care so much about what other people think that they would spend more money than they have or need to.

And, even worse – the article makes it clear that anyone over 30 should live like a ‘grown-up‘.

How very dare they insist on that.

While we do like the idea of replacing paper napkins with sustainable linen ones, the social media comments in response to the article range from calling it laughable, to pure outrage. Most people didn’t like being ‘furniture-shamed’, or told how to live their lives. Some were suspicious of the advice being given for commercial reasons. And almost everyone agreed that the suggestions were nice – if you didn’t have kids or have to worry about money.

Here’s a breakdown of what the decor stylists quoted in the piece suggest needs addressing when you hit the big 3-0, complete with social media responses and our own.

Bad-quality bedding

Stylist suggestion: “This one is important in feeling like you’ve got your life together.”

Facebook response: Countless people tagging each other proudly proclaiming they weren’t grown-ups.

Mamamia response: Me and my blanky from the 1980s have our life together, thank you very much.

Mismatched tableware

Stylist suggestion: “There are no excuses for chipped glasses or uneven sets of china or cutlery by the time you’re 30.”

Facebook response: “Keep your grotty paws off my Star Wars McDonald’s glass wear.” And, “

MM response: Unless you’re a hipster, or have more pressing concerns like world hunger.