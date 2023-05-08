It’s been 15 years since Isaiah Washington was fired from Grey’s Anatomy but someone’s clearly still feeling salty.

The 59-year-old – who played Dr Preston Burke during the first three seasons of the show – was famously given the boot in 2007 over a homophobic slur about T.R Knight, otherwise known as George O’Malley.

In an off-screen drama that could rival any script, it’s believed Washington literally yelled the comment while in an actual fistfight with McDreamy aka Patrick Dempsey.



Ten days later, Knight came out in a PEOPLE magazine story.

While Washington went on to apologise to Knight and the show, he again repeated the word at the Golden Globes saying, “I did not call T.R a f****t.” But it was enough for the producers and a few months later they dropped him.

In a statement at the time, Washington claimed he was “mad as hell and... not going to take it anymore”.

Fast forward an entire decade and a half, and the TV doctor is still throwing shade.

“Hmmm… I wonder if I should tweet about the rampant alcohol and drugs used amongst my fellow castmasts and producers of Grey’s Anatomy,” the actor – who goes by the name 'The Disruptor' on Twitter – alleged last Thursday.