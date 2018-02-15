The most iconic Grey's Anatomy couples of all time.

WARNING: This post contains spoilers.

Any fan of Grey’s Anatomy knows that its love stories are epic.

The Seattle Grace team have been falling in and out of love to a Snow Patrol soundtrack for 14 seasons now.

And their love stories are never, well, simple. They usually involve some kind of complicated love triangle, a last minute death bed marriage, and the imminent danger of a bomb threat or plane crash.

To help you reminisce about your favourite ~ most tear-jerking ~ Grey’s Anatomy moments, we’ve ranked the most iconic Seattle Grace couples:

Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd

Obviously Meredith and Derek were going to top this list.

Their love story was one for the ages, kind of like the Romeo & Juliet of 21st century hospital-based dramas.

There were so many tear-inducing, heart-clutching moments in their story – like when Meredith asked Derek to ‘Pick me. Choose me. Love me’.

When Derek made an outline of their dream house using candles. When Derek proposed in the elevator at Seattle Grace.

They also faced a whole lot of heartbreak together – miscarriages, a shooting, that time Meredith almost intentionally drowned herself.

Their love story didn’t exactly have a happy ending – in season 11 Derek died.

But before he died, Derek realised that Meredith was the most important thing in his life and that the most important day of his life was when he first met her in that bar.

Izzie Stevens and Denny Duquette

Be still our broken yet beating hearts.

Remember when Izzie rushed towards Denny’s deathbed in her ball gown in season two? Yeah, you do… grab those tissues.

Izzie and Denny’s love story was so epic because it was over before it even began.

Denny makes that “I get to choose now and I choose you, Izzie Stevens” speech and then they get to spend some short-lived dramatic time together just before Denny dies.

It’s… perfect.

Cristina Yang and Preston Burke

Yang and Burke was another dramatic yet short-lived romance.

Burke spooned Yang after her surgery for an ectopic pregnancy. Yang helped Burke hide his hand tremor after he was shot. They danced together in the kitchen and gave each other epic speeches in the change rooms at work.

And then it was all abruptly over when Burke left Yang on their wedding day.

We’ll probably never forgive Burke… or his yellow turtlenecks.