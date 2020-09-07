A wrongfully convicted pedophile: The mind-blowing true story behind Stan docuseries Outcry.

Greg Kelley was a high school football star with a loving girlfriend who was close to achieving his dream of attending the University of Texas on a scholarship. Then he was accused of molesting a four-year-old boy and his life fell apart.

Kelley, whose story is told in the Stan docuseries Outcry, was just 17 when the accusations were made. A high school student in Cedar Park, Texas, he’d been living with the family of his friend Johnathan McCarty while his parents were unwell.

His father, Douglas, had suffered a stroke and his mother, Rosa, had a brain tumour, and both needed to live near a hospital for treatment.

McCarty’s mother Shama ran a daycare from their home. In July 2013, a four-year-old boy at the daycare told his mother that “Greg” had molested him. Kelley was arrested. But could it have been a case of mistaken identity?

“From the first day, in my heart, I knew he didn’t do this,” Kelley’s girlfriend Gaebri Anderson told the New York Post earlier this year.

The police investigation, led by Sergeant Christopher Dailey, was flawed from the beginning.

At the time the assault was alleged to have happened, Kelley was no longer living with the McCartys. He’d moved out the previous month. According to a lawsuit recently filed by Kelley, Dailey was told when Kelley had moved out, but had falsified the date so he could lay charges.

Two weeks after the first accusation against Kelley, police reported that a second four-year-old boy had accused Kelley of molesting him.

The first two times this child was interviewed by a counsellor and asked if any abuse had occurred, he’d said no. It was only the third time, when he was interviewed by a detective, that he said he’d been molested by Kelley.