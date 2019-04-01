A 61-year-old woman has given birth to her own granddaughter.

When Matthew Eledge and his partner Elliot Dougherty decided to start a family, they knew they would need a surrogate to carry their child.

But in the end, they didn’t have to look very far to find one.

After telling Matthew’s mother, Cecile, that they were ready to have a baby, the 61-year-old offered to carry her grandchild.

“I thought if I could do it, I would do it,” Cecile told Buzzfeed News. “It was kind of a no-brainer.”

Following a lengthy process of tests and doctor’s appointments, Cecile was finally given the clearance to go ahead with the pregnancy as she was put on hormones to begin menstruating again.

“There was no moment of hesitation,” Cecile said in a statement via the Nebraska Medical Center. “It was natural instinct.”