Graeme Thorne's parents won the lottery in 1960. One month later, he disappeared.

When Smith arrived at their usual pick up spot, Graeme was not there.

She drove to the Thorne residence to inquire about Graeme, assuming he was unwell and staying home.

Freda was at home with toddler, Belinda, and thought for a moment that maybe her little boy had gone straight to school instead. But when she arrived at Scots College, it became clear Graeme had never made it.

She raced home - knowing in her gut that something was not right. She called the police and reported her son missing. Moments later, she received a phone call from an unidentified man with a foreign accent who said; "I have your son".

The man wanted a quarter of their winnings, £25,000, before 5pm that day.

"If I don’t get the money before 5 o’clock," the man said on the phone, "I’ll feed the boy to the sharks."

There were no instructions about how the ransom was to be paid. At 9:47pm, the man called back, detailing he wanted the cash in two brown paper bags, but then he abruptly hung up.

Basil Thorne appeared on television that night alongside the NSW Police Commissioner, begging for his son back. "For God's sake," he said, "send him back to me in one piece".

Police wasted no time in searching the area surrounding the Thornes' home, widening their scope as the hours rolled on.

Then, on Friday evening, the day after Graeme had disappeared from Sydney's Eastern suburbs, his school case was found near Seaforth. A few days later, the little cap that once sat atop his head was discovered.

On August the 16th, more than a month after he vanished, the body of an eight-year-old boy was found on a vacant scrub covered piece of land in Seaforth. The boy was Graeme - who was still wearing the necktie his mother had fastened for him before he left for school on what was meant to be an uneventful Thursday.

An autopsy determined that Graeme was murdered within 24 hours of his abduction, and died of a fractured skull and asphyxiation.

Police had been putting together pieces of the puzzle. A few weeks before Graeme was abducted, a man with a thick accent had called the Thorne house, asking to confirm their phone number. There had also been sightings of a blue Ford Customline parked on the street corner where Graeme was meant to be picked up.

A Hungarian migrant named Stephen Leslie Bradley perfectly fit the description.