This year, Grace Tame has been called a ‘loud woman’. But that’s not the truth.

"Let’s make some noise, Australia."

In an impassioned speech one night in January, Grace Tame was ready for the nation to hear her, as she accepted her monumental ‘Australian of the Year’ award.

As she said in that speech, she had been silenced for too long - as a victim-survivor of child sex abuse - by a legal system that allowed a paedophile to publicly speak while insisting that she privately suffer.

Six months after receiving that award, Grace Tame herself has certainly made some noise. In fact, she - along with women like Brittany Higgins and Chanel Contos - have triggered an Australian reckoning. I don’t need to remind you how...

But despite the meaningful noise she has generated in this country, Grace Tame wants you to know that she is not a ‘loud’ woman. It's a term the 26-year-old says parts of the media have labelled her. It's patronising, she says.

“Just because a woman is granted her basic human right to use her voice - and uses it to call out injustice - it doesn't mean that she's being 'loud' by doing so," she tells me over FaceTime, after speaking at Bumble’s Modern Womanhood event.

You don’t often hear about ‘loud’ men in the same context - if ever - she points out.

Grace Tame is the 2021 Australian of the Year for her sexual assault advocacy work. Image: Getty.