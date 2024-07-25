This post deals with murder and includes violent details that might be triggering for some readers.

On December 1, 2018, 22-year-old British backpacker Grace Millane went on a Tinder date in New Zealand. Eight days later, her body was found. Now, her heartbreaking story is back in the news with the release of Swipe, Match, Murder: The Disappearance Of Grace Millane, streaming on BINGE on Friday, July 26. But Jesse Shane Kempson, Grace's killer, could have had a second victim that weekend.

Just one day after Kempson murdered Grace Millane, he went on a second Tinder date. As he sipped his beer on a Sunday afternoon, there was no way for Kate* to know that Grace's body was still lying in the apartment of the man across from her.

But it didn’t take long for her to realise she was unnerved by him.

In an article for Newshub, the anonymous author, who we’re calling Kate, hoped to warn women to always “trust your instincts”.

In 2019, Grace Millane’s killer was found guilty of murdering the 21-year-old in December 2018, hiding her body in a suitcase and dumping it in bushland outside Auckland, New Zealand. Grace's body wasn’t found until eight days after Kate went on her date.