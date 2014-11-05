news

NEWS: The 8 most beautiful moments from today's memorial for Gough Whitlam.

How do you sum up a truly extraordinary life  in just a few words?

How do you edit the achievements of one of Australian history’s most prolific politicians, into a short and sombre speech?

Impossible tasks, taken on today by his family and Australia’s greatest politicians, artists and musicians as they gathered to remember former Prime Minister of Australia Gough Whitlam, who died on October 21, aged 98.

About 6,000 people registered to attend today’s state memorial service, but only 1,900 mourners could fit inside Sydney Town Hall — leaving many to spill across the pavement outside the hall, where they watched the moving service on big outdoor screens.

A candle is lit next to a portrait of Whitlam. (Photo by Daniel Munoz/Getty Images)

This is what they heard.

1. “Australia’s greatest white elder” – Noel Pearson.

Aboriginal Australian academic and activist Noel Pearson delivered a passionate, moving tribute to Whitlam, speaking in particular about his contribution to anti-discrimination and land rights.

“Without this old man, the land rights of our people would never have seen the light of day,” Mr Pearson said. “He truly was Australia’s greatest white elder…

“He harboured not a bone of racial, ethnic, or gender prejudice in his body.”

Mr Pearson also remarked on how much social change Whitlam spearheared in only three years as the nation’s leader.

“In less than three years an astonishing reform agenda leaps off the policy platform and into legislation,” he said of Mr Whitlam’s reign.

“The country would change forever. The cosmopolitan Australia finally emerged like a technicolour butterfly from its long dormant chrysalis.”

2. “I shall be grateful til the day I die” – Cate Blanchett

Academy-award winning Australian actress Cate Blanchett also gave an impassioned speech at the service that, at times, was almost drowned out by cheers.

She described the former Prime Minister as “mighty”, adding: “I am the beneficiary of free tertiary education … good free health care. I am a small part of Australia’s coming of age.”

“The nation was truly changed by him, through the Arts and through gender,” she said.

“I shall be grateful ‘til the day I die.”

3. Cheers and jeers.

Former prime ministers Malcolm Fraser, Bob Hawke, Paul Keating, John Howard, Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard, as well as current Prime Minister Tony Abbott, were among the mourners at today’s packed service.

The crowd cheered and gave a standing ovation as Ms Gillard entered the memorial service, and also gave Mr Fraser — who took over as Liberal prime minister after Mr Whitlam’s controversial 1975 dismissal — a warm reception.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Robert Mueller Report

Tell Me Its Going To Be Ok

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

Mamamia Out Loud

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter
ADVERTISEMENT

In the only wrong note of the memorial, Tony Abbott’s arrival was roundly boo-ed.

4. From Little Things…

Kelly and  indigenous Australian singer-songwriter Kev Carmody performed a stunning rendition of From Little Things Big Things Grow, which the musicians wrote together in 1991 as an expression of the Gurindji people’s struggle for equality and land rights.

The crowd was moved by the quiet power of the song as it reflected Whitlam’s policies towards indigenous rights.

5. “Margaret was always by his side, never in his shadow.”

Married in 1942, Gough and Margaret Whitlam were a formidable team — and when charity advocate and women’s rights campaigner Margaret died, her family released a statement describing their relationship as “a true political and personal partnership”.

At today’s memorial Senator John Faulkner remarked that: “Through all of it Margaret, was always by his side … never in his shadow.”

The crowd outside Sydney Town Hall during the memorial service today. Photo: Instagram

6. My father, the legend.

Mr Whitlam’s oldest child, Tony Whitlam, QC, addressed the service on behalf of the Whitlam family.

“Gough, of course, would have loved to speak today but the rules of the game have disqualified him,” Mr Whitlam said.

“That is just as well as I am told the Town Hall is booked tomorrow.”

He also recalled election campaigning with his father, armed with a megaphone down a river in a tinny, according to Fairfax Media reporter Lisa Visentin.

7. “He still touches millions.”

Graham Freudenberg told the service he fondly remembered Whitlam placing his hand on his shoulder for luck before every major speech.

He said the former Prime Minister “built a bridge between past fears and future hopes” and “believed profoundly in the Australian Labor Party as the mainstay of Australian democracy and Australian equality”.

“He touches, still, the millions who share his vision for a more equal Australia, a more independent, inclusive, generous and tolerant Australia, a nation confident of its future in our region and the world,” he said.

8. “We want Gough.”

The crowd outside the service erupted into an impromptu chant of “We want Gough” at the conclusion of the memorial, according to Lisa Visentin.

Vale Whitlam.

Some touching moments from the  memorial:
Former Press Secretary Kerry O'Brien in his first address. Screenshot via ABC News.
Whitlam's speechwriter Graham Freudenberg. Screenshot via ABC News.
The packed crowd at Sydney's Town Hall. Screenshot via ABC News.
Aunty Millie Ingram. Screenshot via ABC News.
Cate Blanchett. Screenshot via ABC News.
The Sydney Philharmonia. Screenshot via ABC News.
Noel Pearson. Screenshot via ABC News.
Kev Carmody and Paul Kelly. Screenshot via ABC News.
A photograph of Margaret and Gough Whitlam. Screenshot via ABC News.
Bob Hawke. Screenshot via ABC News.
Wayne Swan. Screenshot via ABC News.
Australian Indigenous people wait for the state memorial service to begin. Photo by Daniel Munoz / Getty Images.
Antony Whitlam. Screenshot via ABC News.
Members of the Gurindji people from Australia's Northern Territory arrive. Photo by Pool / Getty Images.
An elder in the crowd. Photo by Daniel Munoz / Getty Images.
Australian actress Cate Blanchett. Photo by Pool / Getty Images.
Former PMs Bob Hawke and John Howard. Photo by Brendon Thorne / Getty Images.
Australian Prime Minister, Tony Abbott and former Australian Prime Minister, Bob Hawke. Photo by Brendon Thorne - Pool/Getty Images.
Julia Gillard and Malcolm Fraser. Photo by Brendon Thorne / Getty Images.
The crowd watches Cate Blanchett. Photo by Daniel Munoz / Getty Images.

A few memorable Gough Whitlam moments:
Gough Whitlam and his wife Margaret Whitlam attend a Melbourne Cup Lunch in 2001.
Prime Minister Whitlam Gough with his family who are meeting for the first time in ten years in London, 1973.
Politician Gough Whitlam in 1970.
Gough Whitlam during his book launch in Melbourne, 1986.
Prime Minister Gough Whitlam listens as Secretary David Smith reads the proclamation dissolving both Houses of Parliament in 1975.
Hu Jintao, China's president, left, greets 90 year old former Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam in 2007.
Gough Whitlam attends a ceremony inducting him and his wife Margaret as the first life-time members of Australia's Labor Party, 2007.
Whitlam Gough with his two year old grandson Alexander during a family reunion in London, 1973.
Nick Whitlam, son of Gough Whitlam speaks at The Whitlam Institute, University of Western Sydney in 2012.
Gough Whitlam attends the memorial service for his wife, Margaret Whitlam in 2012.
Gough Whitlam with singer Little Pattie, wearing t-shirts announcing 'It's Time', for his Labour election campaign in July 1972.
Gough Whitlam, campaigning for election in December 1972.
(L-R) Lawyer Malcolm Turnbull seats with his client former MI5 spy and author Peter Wright and friend and former Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam at his
17th May 1974: Australian prime minister Gough Whitlam trying his hand at sheep shearing during an election tour. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
Former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam arrives at the Sofitel Wentworth Gala Opening Night in 2004.
Australian High Commission John Armstrong and Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam during a press conference in 1973.
Gough and Margaret celebrate Margaret's 90th birthday with their children.
Gough Whitlam with United Kingdom Prime Minister Edward Heath in1974.
Gough Whitlam at a political rally during the Australian elections in1974.
Gough Whitlam in his pilot officer days.
Gough Whitlam at the launch of his 1972 campaign.
Australia's constitutional crisis of 1975: Prime Minister Gough Whitlam addresses reporters outside the Parliament building in Canberra after his dismissal by Australia's Governor-General John Kerr.
With his wife Margaret at 30th anniversary of his 1972 election.
Federal opposition leader Mark Latham and former Labor prime minister Gough Whitlam embrace at the Labor Party campaign launch in 2004.
Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd congratulates former prime minister Gough Whitlam during the launch of his biography in 2008.
Gough Whitlam in wheelchair at the funeral of his wife Margaret in 2012.
Prime Minister Gough Whitlam and Soviet Premier Aleksei N. Kosygin sign a groundbreaking agreement on cultural collaboration in 1975.
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???