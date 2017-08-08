Google employee pens memo about why women shouldn't work in tech. Is promptly fired.

With AAP.

Hey, remember the time less women worked in the tech industry because of their “biological differences”?

No? That’s… that’s not a thing?

Well, someone really should tell that to the male engineer at Google who was just fired by the tech giant after he wrote an internal memo arguing the low number of women in the tech industry was due to their differences in biology and not discrimination.

The memo, titled Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber (you can read the full 10-page document here) caused an uproar in Silicon Valley – and in the non-tech community – last week as it used long-standing gender stereotypes to rationalise why women were less represented in the tech community.

Like the fact women don't want high-stress jobs because they are "more anxious".

Right. Okay.

The author - James Damore, who has a doctoral degree in systems biology from Harvard University - also argued that women have more "openness directed towards feelings and aesthetics rather than ideas" and this means they prefer jobs in "social or artistic areas".

He also argued that gender diversity in the industry shouldn't be a "goal".

"The distribution of preferences and abilities of men and women differ in part due to biological causes and... these differences may explain why we don't see equal representation of women in tech and leadership," he wrote.