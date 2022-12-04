An affair and awkward quotes: Why everyone is talking about the hosts of Good Morning America.

Breakfast television is an industry often swirling with rumours, allegations and lots of drama.

We've seen it play out here in Australia, and also more widely via TV shows like Morning Wars with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. And this week, the breakfast television drama machine has churned out yet another story - and this time, it's got everything to do with an alleged affair between two hosts.

Good Morning America (GMA) is one of most popular morning news shows in the US, with a string of hosts.

The primary anchors are Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, with the breaking news anchor being Amy Robach. One of the correspondents/anchor is journalist T. J. Holmes. Robach and Holmes are the two names to remember.

Both Robach and Holmes are also the anchors of Good Morning America 3: What You Need to Know, which is the daytime news program broadcast by ABC and the afternoon spin-off of GMA.

The pair have been working closely with one another for years in the GMA television world - very close in fact. So close that reports emerged this week that the pair have been in the midst of an affair for quite some time now.

Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes working together. Image: Good Morning America.