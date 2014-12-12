Ahhhh, the Golden Globes. They’re the younger, trashier, less successful sister of the Oscars, if you ask anyone in Hollywood.

But still, we don’t know many people who have one, so it’s kind of a big deal.

The nominations were announced last night for the ceremony that will take place on January 11th, 2015. Just enough time for the nominees to pretend they haven’t written anything because they are just ‘so surprised’ to have won.

Jennifer Aniston got a Best Actress in a Motion Picture nomination for Cake, her first Globes nomination since Friends. She’s up against Rosamund Pike for Gone Girl and Reese Witherspoon for Wild.

Reese Witherspoon is up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture.

As for the boys, they include Benedict Cumberbatch for The Imitation Game, Jake Gyllenhaal for Nightcrawler, and Eddie Redmayne for The Theory Of Everything.

Meryl got her 29th Golden Globe nomination for yet-to-be-released Into The Woods. Interstellar got a nom for Best Score (that’s music, folks, not a sports term) but nothing else.

Angelina’s Unbroken got ZERO noms. Scandal. Brad and Ange may have a dance fight about it.

The most nominated movies were Birdman, Boyhood and The Imitation Game.

Place your bets, people. Let the fun begin.

Who do you think should be up for a Golden Globe this year?