There's a good chance you already own the accessory you're about to see everywhere.

It’s always nice when a new fashion trend comes along and you already own the item in question, right?

Thankfully, the same goes with the accessories trend you’re about to see everywhere for spring and summer.

It’s probably sitting in your jewellery box right now.

We first saw this trend on stylist and fashion editor at Cosmopolitan Australia Denis Todorovic’s Instagram account (@stylebydeni). A quick scroll through the New Arrivals pages of all my favourite online shopping websites confirmed what we hoped was true.

Your mum’s old hand me down gold jewellery is back.

Think gold chains, pendants, solid gold hoops and bangles – it’s a little bit gaudy, but also dainty and full of character at the same time.

Moving away from the rose gold everything movement we bought into in 2017, this latest trend sees a refocus on gold and yellow gold tones.

Layering is also key here – you can either wear a few chains of different lengths together, or wrap a longer chain around a second time.

Many of us have key pieces like this collecting dust in jewellery boxes in the backs of wardrobes or in attics. You’ll also find pieces that have truly lived in op shops.