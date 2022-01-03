"Have an escape plan." 10 tips for attending your first social event, sober.

There is nothing wrong with hiding.... for a while. But at some point, like me, you're going to have to leave the safe confines of your house and face the outside world.

My first ever sober social event was, to say the least, awkward. Fresh from therapy, I stepped into a pub where I’d arranged to meet my two best mates.

A throng of revellers pushed past me as I tried to find a bar stool. I sat with a straight back and my heart racing wondering what to order. I tried to look as if I was normal. Just your average punter on a very ordinary night out.

Of course, it didn’t feel like that at all. My toes were curled inside my trainers and beads of sweat were rolling south from my temple. This oh so very familiar territory.... had changed.

It was loud, blotchy people were shouting. Small projectiles of spit landed on my comfy cardigan as the man next to me ordered a beer. The lights were bright, and the smell of stale beer hung around me, giving me flashbacks of heavy nights and seedy lock-ins.

My friends arrived and they ordered drinks and I ordered a fizzy water. No matter how hard I tried to relax, every word I spoke felt external from me. I could hear my own voice in my head. Judging, pulling apart each word.

The night dragged on. I wanted to leave. But, because I knew I had to do this, I plastered a painful joker-like smile across my face in the hopes my outward demeanour would fool all the people around me into thinking I was having fun.

I kept the inner torment to myself, like a dirty little secret.

When I got home and my anxiety subsided, I knew I had achieved something massive.

I had gone out and socialised and not had a sip of booze. A miracle.