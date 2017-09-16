Girl attempts to road test 'wash off' pink face paint. Things go wrong. Very wrong.

Chances are, you’re having a much better weekend than Twitter user Leah, who decided she would take a paint company up on their promise that their products would “wash off easily on skin”.

For some bizarre reason – we’re guessing (nay, hoping) she just had nothing else better to do that day – she painted her entire face using Palmer Paint Products hot pink glitter paint.

Fun.

But when Leah attempted to remove the paint from her skin, she discovered that, although the paint could be removed, her entire faced had been stained bright pink.

It's similar to what we imagine Violet Beauregarde in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory would have looked like if she stole strawberry gum from Willy Wonka instead of blueberry.

Of course, Leah was not too pleased with her roadtest-gone-wrong, captioning a series of images on Twitter, "See you in court, Palmer Paint Products".

Leah's beauty mishap has since been retweeted over 135,000 times, with many questioning what possessed her to attempt the stunt.