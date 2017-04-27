The five-year-old schoolgirl killed by a truck has been identified.

The mother of a five-year-old girl killed by a truck while alighting from a school bus has shared a tribute to her daughter on Facebook.

“Love you so much,” Salafai Loimata captioned a smiling photograph of herself with her child who started kindergarten at Tacoma Public School on the NSW Central Coast just two months ago.

Mariasusana Vaafusuaga, known as "Sana", was on her way home from school on Wednesday afternoon when she stepped in front of a truck at around 3.40pm, while trying to cross the road to her waiting mum, according to the Seven Network.

It was her first day back after the Easter break.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the little girl died at the scene, leaving her tight-knit Samoan-Australian family reeling.

“We have faith in Jesus Christ so we believe she is in a better place,” her uncle Allan Jones told The Daily Telegraph.