Gillian Anderson has been blessing our television screens for many years now.

The American actress who has played various notable characters including Agent Dana Scully on The X Files and sex therapist and mum Jean Milburn on Sex Education, now stars as the controversial Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on the fourth season of The Crown.

Watch the trailer for season four of The Crown here. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix.

Not only will this performance be one of her most captivating but it will also be the first time she's worked with her partner, the creator and writer of the series, Peter Morgan.

The couple who have been dating since 2016 both live in London. However, Anderson lives with her two teenage sons, Oscar and Felix, while Morgan lives elsewhere.

"My partner and I don’t live together. If we did, that would be the end of us. It works so well as it is and it feels so special when we do come together," she told The Guardian.

"There is nothing locking us in, nothing that brings up that fear of, 'Oh gosh, I can’t leave because what will happen to the house, how will we separate?'

"I start to miss the person I want to be with, which is a lovely feeling," she added.

Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan. Image: Getty.