Gilian Lee was determined to conquer Mount Everest when he collapsed. A miracle saved him. 

At 7500ft high, Australian climber Gilian Lee collapsed and fell unconscious while climbing the Mount Everest summit.
He was mere minutes away from certain death.
Lee was one of the record number of climbers who rushed to conquer Everest last month. This year’s weather provided only five days of conditions safe enough to reach summit – cutting the normal climbing window in half – and causing human traffic jams on the mountain.
You can watch the preview of his interview with Sunday Night here.
The small window has seen 11 people die in two weeks, and Lee came scarily close to being the latest victim.
“My body just switched off,” Lee told Channel Seven in an interview with Sunday Night.
This is his fourth time climbing Everest, after his previous unsuccessful attempts in 2015, 2017 and 2018.
This time he had dogged determination to reach the summit - which proved to be almost deadly.
Top Comments
What an idiot. He’s so lucky he was rescued, it’s rare that people attempt a rescue because they are hardly ever successful and greatly endanger the rescuers lives as well. Climbing Everest with a chest infection is one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard.
Yeah, climbing without oxygen is stupid enough, doing it with a chest infection is just suicidal. He's lucky that people helped him.
The guy's foolhardy at best. I hope he paid for every cent it took to save his life (including those who risked their own lives to save his arse), and will think twice about going up again.
My thoughts exactly! Hope they got bonuses!