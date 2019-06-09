Gilian Lee was determined to conquer Mount Everest when he collapsed. A miracle saved him. 

At 7500ft high, Australian climber Gilian Lee collapsed and fell unconscious while climbing the Mount Everest summit.

He was mere minutes away from certain death.

Lee was one of the record number of climbers who rushed to conquer Everest last month. This year’s weather provided only five days of conditions safe enough to reach summit – cutting the normal climbing window in half – and causing human traffic jams on the mountain.

The small window has seen 11 people die in two weeks, and Lee came scarily close to being the latest victim.

“My body just switched off,” Lee told Channel Seven in an interview with Sunday Night.

This is his fourth time climbing Everest, after his previous unsuccessful attempts in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

This time he had dogged determination to reach the summit - which proved to be almost deadly.