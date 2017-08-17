How to trick your child into cleaning the house for you.

For any task that I really don’t want to do, I simply spark a bit of healthy competition between brothers, set a timer and watch them run around frantically trying to beat the other one at ‘pick up all the towels in the house’, ‘gather toys’ or my personal favourite ‘match the socks’. Seriously, that sock basket can sometimes hold enough lone soldiers they could rebel and take over the entire house.

Fellow parents, are you aware that there are actual parenting yodas walking around among us? It’s true. They might look just like us (dishevelled, sleep deprived and on the edge of losing it in the supermarket) but these parenting ninjas have unlocked the secrets to getting your kids to do stuff you really don’t want to do – without them even realising it. Bow down!

Over my six-year parenting career, I too have picked up on some of these genius ideas and would like to do my part for the community and share them with you. You’re welcome, use them wisely.

1. Baby wipes in every room of the house.

I discovered a long time ago that if household chores involved any more effort than the bare minimum, they just wouldn’t get done. Well, I mean, they would but it would be down to me and me alone.

A friend gave me the tip a while ago to keep a packet of baby wipes in each room of the house and teach your kids (and partner) to use them. Not only are they perfect for wiping bums, but they do a great job of cleaning up toothpaste spit and shaving whiskers from the bathroom vanity. You’ll also need to invest in a bathroom bin for easy disposal because, you know, a walk to the actual bin would just be too much.

2. Become a hard task master.

Once upon a time, I was a nice mother. Well, maybe for about a day. And then I just got jack of picking up other people’s stuff. I once heard it said that parenting is like cleaning up after a party that you never went to. Too true.